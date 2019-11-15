Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Christian Weyer Sells 946 Shares

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. 380,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $131.87.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
