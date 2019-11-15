Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Christian Weyer Sells 946 Shares

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. 380,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

