Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

IEX IBKR opened at $46.62 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.