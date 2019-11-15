Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Down 36.7%

Intellinetics Inc (OTCMKTS:INLX) dropped 36.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 17,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 12,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellinetics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

