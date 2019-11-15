Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck Mobilisa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Intellicheck Mobilisa also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 20,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,211. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

