Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.28, approximately 1,212,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,068,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Insmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,287,000 after acquiring an additional 896,047 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,748,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 577,884 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,785,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 984,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

