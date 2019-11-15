Insider Selling: Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. 1,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,069. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. Analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,349,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 502,364 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.