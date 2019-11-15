Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $362,240.00.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. 37,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,482. The company has a market capitalization of $897.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Cowen cut shares of Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

