Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Sells 9,112 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $260,147.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin A. Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terex alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Kevin A. Barr bought 14 shares of Terex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $351.96.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Terex Co. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Terex by 7.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Terex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cfra cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.