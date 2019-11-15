Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 3,525 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TDOC opened at $78.89 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $417,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,464 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 572,388 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,516,000 after acquiring an additional 230,937 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 558,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,172,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after acquiring an additional 442,140 shares during the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

