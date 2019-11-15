Insider Selling: State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) CEO Sells $1,901,370.80 in Stock

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80.
NYSE:STT opened at $72.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.02.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
