Insider Selling: State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) CEO Sells $1,901,370.80 in Stock

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80.

NYSE:STT opened at $72.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in State Street by 445.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 276.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of State Street by 61.7% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 60,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of State Street by 41.3% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 212,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.02.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

