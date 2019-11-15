Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $523,362.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.18. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.
