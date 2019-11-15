Insider Selling: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Director Sells $241,021.21 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

