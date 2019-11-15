Insider Selling: Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $728,902.98 in Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 18,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $728,902.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,071,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Michael Dastoor sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $663,800.00.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 799,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 549,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 260,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

