Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Larry D. Frazier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $880.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

