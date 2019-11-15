Insider Selling: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,745. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 million, a PE ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.
DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Cowen raised their target price on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
DSP Group Company Profile
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
