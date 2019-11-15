Insider Selling: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,745. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 million, a PE ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in DSP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DSP Group by 379.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Cowen raised their target price on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

