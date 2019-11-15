Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,839.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $1,140,900.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,763,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $1,668,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $658,800.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,152,900.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $636,600.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $620,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 8,290 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $237,757.20.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $309,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

CARG opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CARG. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

