Insider Selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $21,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,051 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 764,650 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.