Insider Selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $21,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,051 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 764,650 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.