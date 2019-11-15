Insider Selling: Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Sells 108,103 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.