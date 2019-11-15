Insider Selling: AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Major Shareholder Sells 144,000,000 Shares of Stock

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Get AXA Equitable alerts:

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. AXA Equitable’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. AXA Equitable’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AXA Equitable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.