Insider Selling: AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Major Shareholder Sells 144,000,000 Shares of Stock

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.
AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. AXA Equitable’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AXA Equitable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
About AXA Equitable
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
