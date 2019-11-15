Insider Selling: Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $1,774,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 27th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $2,141,750.00.
Shares of AVLR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
