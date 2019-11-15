Insider Selling: Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $1,774,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $2,141,750.00.

Shares of AVLR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

