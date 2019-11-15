Insider Buying: Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,175,075.10 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $1,175,075.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 404,386 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $1,953,184.38.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 126,075 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $610,203.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 189,279 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $914,217.57.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 366,258 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,765,363.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,026,168 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $4,915,344.72.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $504,897.96.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $1,407,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 286,144 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $1,339,153.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 413,875 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $1,949,351.25.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 509,906 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $2,411,855.38.

Shares of PPR opened at $4.80 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.