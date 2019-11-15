Insider Buying: Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Qumu stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 128,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,930. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Qumu Corp has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 68.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qumu Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

