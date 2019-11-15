Insider Buying: Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Qumu stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 128,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,930. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Qumu Corp has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.78.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 68.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qumu Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.
