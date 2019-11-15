Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.1% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 86,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 33.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

