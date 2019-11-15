Insider Buying: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) President Acquires 4,616 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) President Marty Stromquist acquired 4,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $10,893.76.

Marty Stromquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Marty Stromquist acquired 12,203 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $27,456.75.

On Monday, September 9th, Marty Stromquist acquired 39,912 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $89,802.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 2,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the second quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the second quarter worth $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 39.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NCSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

