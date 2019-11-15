Insider Buying: Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Director Happy David Walters purchased 200,000 shares of Conversion Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00.

Happy David Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Happy David Walters purchased 25,000 shares of Conversion Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $3,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Happy David Walters purchased 69,000 shares of Conversion Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $8,970.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Happy David Walters purchased 25,000 shares of Conversion Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $3,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVLB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 212,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Conversion Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Conversion Labs had a negative return on equity of 959.40% and a negative net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Conversion Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.