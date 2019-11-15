Insider Buying: BP plc (LON:BP) Insider Acquires 63 Shares of Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £320.67 ($419.01).

Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £303.60 ($396.71).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £318.15 ($415.72).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 506.30 ($6.62) on Friday. BP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 502.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 524.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.33 ($8.07).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

