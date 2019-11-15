Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 156.65% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 29,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,235. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $241.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

