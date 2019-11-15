Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 406,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 437,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

INNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.