Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $353-373 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Infinera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

