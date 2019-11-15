Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.18. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IFNNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

