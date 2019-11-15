Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €20.60 ($23.95) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.64 ($23.99).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

