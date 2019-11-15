Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.38

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.38 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 59690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.8% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 984.0% during the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

