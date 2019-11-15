Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 12-Month High at $300.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.27. The firm has a market cap of $521.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.56.

In other Indus Gas news, insider Peter Cockburn bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,347.84).

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

