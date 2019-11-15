Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.85.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$33.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.20. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$42.51.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

