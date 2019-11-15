Imagin Medical (CNSX:IME) Trading 11.1% Higher

Imagin Medical Inc (CNSX:IME)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 400,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Imagin Medical Company Profile (CNSX:IME)

Imagin Medical Inc engages in developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer through the use of endoscopes. Its ultrasensitive imaging technology is based on improved optical designs and advanced light sensors for detecting cancer, as well as visualize, identify, and remove cancerous cells.

