IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.57-2.59 EPS.

NYSE:INFO opened at $71.54 on Friday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.83.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

