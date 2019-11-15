IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Trading 0.7% Higher

IGEN Networks Corp (OTCMKTS:IGEN) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 53,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

IGEN Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to protect and manage mobile assets. It ofers applications that allow consumers to have an acces to real-time information for the internet-of-things enabled assets. The company was founded on November 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

