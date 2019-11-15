IEC Electronics (IEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IEC opened at $7.02 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of IEC Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of IEC Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

