ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) were up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

