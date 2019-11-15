Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Icon by 29.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Icon by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Icon in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Icon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

ICLR traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Icon’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ICLR. ValuEngine cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

