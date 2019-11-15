IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of IBI Group stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.85. 115,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,087. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.34. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.05.

In other news, Director Dale Elson Richmond purchased 10,400 shares of IBI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$245,180. Also, insider IBI Group Management Partnership purchased 5,000 shares of IBI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 447,846 shares in the company, valued at C$2,315,363.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $138,518.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

