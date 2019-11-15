IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of IBI Group stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.85. 115,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,087. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.34. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.05.
About IBI Group
IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.
Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.