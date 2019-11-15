Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBDRY. ValuEngine lowered Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.30. Iberdrola has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $42.09.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.61%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

