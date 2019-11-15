IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $315.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.85.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.84. 22,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,828. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $228,370.00. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $18,612,117.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at $52,315,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,402 shares of company stock worth $29,975,254 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.