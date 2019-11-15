Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.01, 1,086,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,626,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII)

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease.

