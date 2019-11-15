Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$4.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,941 shares in the company, valued at C$483,609.66.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

