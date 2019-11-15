Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.10.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.44. The company had a trading volume of 866,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$10.42.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei purchased 5,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,609.66.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.