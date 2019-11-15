Hudbay Minerals Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.10.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$4.54. The company had a trading volume of 927,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,625. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$10.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,941 shares in the company, valued at C$483,609.66.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

