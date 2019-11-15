HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.68. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

