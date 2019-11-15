HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised HP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut HP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.18. 8,212,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,545,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. HP has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 378.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.