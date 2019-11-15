Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $480,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.30.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.09. 2,008,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.36. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $238.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

